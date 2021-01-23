President Holds Talks with UK First Secretary of State

Addis Ababa January 23/2021 ( ENA) President Sahle-Work Zewde held talks with Dominic Raab, UK First Secretary of State and Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, yesterday.



The two sides discussed bilateral and regional issues as well as the strong multi-sectoral ties between the two countries, it was learned.

According to a press release issued by the Office of the President, education is one of the sectors that has been receiving considerable support from the UK government.

Through the GEQIP-E program, the UK government has provided over 100 million pounds to thousands of local schools, the office added.

The support aims to improve the quality, efficiency, and equity of public education as well as to ensure that young girls remain in school.

The two officials also visited Yeka Misrak Chora primary school, which is part of the GEQIP-E program, and held discussions with students.