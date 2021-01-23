EU Ambassador to Sweden Briefed on Humanitarian Assistance Efforts in Tigray

has briefed European Union (EU) Ambassador to Sweden, Christian Danielsson, on the current situation in Ethiopia, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



Deriba specifically addressed concerns repeatedly raised by EU regarding humanitarian access in Tigray Region.

He stressed that the Ethiopian Government is working closely with the relevant humanitarian agencies and UN partners to extend protection and humanitarian assistance to those in need.

The ambassadors have agreed on the paramount importance of continuing the engagement between the two long-standing partners, Ethiopia and the EU, until an understanding is reached.