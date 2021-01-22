Road Accessing Tajour Port in Djibouti Inaugurated

Addis Ababa January 22/2021 (ENA) The 78 kilometers long Galafi Dicheto Junction – Elidar Beleho cement concrete road in Afar Regional State has been inaugurated today.

The road inaugurated by Transport Minister Dagmawit Moges and Afar Regional State Chief Administrator Awol Arba cost 2.6 billion Birr.

Speaking during the occasion, Ethiopian Roads Authority General Manger Habtamu Tegegn said the road is crucial to facilitate people-to-people ties and trade with neighboring countries.

Transport Minister Dagmawit said the road will benefit the country by easily supplying its large potash mineral deposit to the international market.

Afar Region Chief Administrator Awol said the region will take good care of the road as it is a property of the state and the country.

The road will enable Ethiopia to access the port of Tajura which is critical to its economic benefits.