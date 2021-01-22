Ethiopia’s Ambassador, Russia Federation Council Committee Chair Hold Discussion

Addis Ababa January 22/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu, held discussion today with Konstantin Kosachev, Chair of the Federation Council Committee.

During the meeting, Ambassador Alemayehu briefed Kosachev about the current situation in northern Ethiopia and mentioned that the situation in Tigray region has significantly improved over the last couple of weeks.

He stated that the security situation in the region has stabilized and damaged infrastructures have been restored. Humanitarian assistance has been delivered and public services are also resuming.

According to a press release of the Ethiopian Embassy in Moscow, Alemayehu noted that the provisional administration of the region is working in close coordination with the federal government to ensure peace, stability, rehabilitation.

He also stated that progress has been made in bringing criminals to justice.

Speaking about the border dispute with Sudan, he confirmed that Ethiopia firmly believes in only resolving the issue amicably using diplomatic solution which will bring long-lasting peace in the region at large.

Federation Council Committee Chairman Kosachev said that he understands the situation in Ethiopia and expressed readiness to strengthen the cooperation between Russia and Ethiopia on political, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian issues; and to this effect special attention should be given to inter-parliamentary relations.

The chair underscored that dialogue is the key solution for regional peace at large and to the border issue with Sudan in particular.