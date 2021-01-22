DP &FM Demeke Holding Talks with Britain’s Foreign Secretary Raab

Addis Ababa January 22/2021 (ENA) Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen and Britain’s Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab are holding discussion here in Addis Ababa.

The areas of discussion are the humanitarian situation in Tigray Region, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, climate change, and education, it was learned.

The two officials are also expected to discuss about ways of deepening the age-old diplomatic ties between their countries.

Moreover, they would discuss the ongoing border tensions between Ethiopia and Sudan.

Foreign Secretary Raab has been in an official visit to three East African countries, Ethiopia, Sudan and Kenya.