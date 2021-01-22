EU Extends over 55 Million Birr Worth Veterinary Machines to Ethiopia

Addis Ababa January 22/2021 (ENA) The European Union has donated machines worth over 55 Million Birr to support Ethiopia eradicate a deadly disease for goats and sheep.

Head of EU Delegation to Ethiopia, Ambassador Johan Borgstam handed over the machines to the National Veterinary Institute today.

According to a press release issued by the Union, the machines provided by the EU through its SHARE FAO project will enable the National Veterinary Institute to increase its vaccines production capacity and innovative-thermostable vaccines delivery system for Ethiopia and other African countries.

The investment is also expected to contribute to the Global PPR eradication campaign aimed at eradicating the disease by 2027 in Ethiopia and by 2030 worldwide, it added.

The handing over ceremony was held in the presence of Agriculture State Minister Fekru Regassa and FAO Ethiopia Representative Fatouma Said.

The EU has reportedly been supporting animal health service delivery in Ethiopia with over EUR 40 million worth of projects during the last 10 years.