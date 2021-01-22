Some 71 Mln Birr worth Medicines, Medical Supplies Delivered to Tigray

Addis Ababa January 22/2021 (ENA) Medicines and medical supplies worth 71 million Birr has been provided to Tigray Regional State, Ministry of Health said.

In a statement issued on Friday, the Ministry said in order to effectively respond to the emergency, it has deployed teams of different health professionals to the region.

The ministry stated medicines and medical supplies worth 71 million birr have so far been sent to pharmaceutical supply agency hubs in the region and being distributed to hospitals and health centers.

Keeping the health and well-being of the people in the affected areas is the first and foremost main concern, the statement said.

Moreover, the government has prioritized the restoration of healthcare services in the various parts of Tigray region to ensure the people have access to essential health services, it added.

In addition to deploying essential medicines and medical supplies, technical and financial support including ambulances to restore the continuity of essential services in health facilities is being provided, it was indicated.

The statement also pointed out that outreach and surveillance activities in the community and mobile clinic services are also being deployed in collaboration with health sector partners.

Health Minister Dr. Lia Tadesse, State Minister of Health, Dr. Dereje Duguma and Agency Directors, were part of the National Emergency Coordination Center delegation led by Muferiat Kamil, Minister of Peace early on January 2021.