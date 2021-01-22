Ethiopian CEO Receives Trophy Award for Accelerating Intra-African Trade

Addis Ababa January 22/2021 (ENA) Ethiopian Airlines Group Chief Executive Officer Tewolde Gebremariam has received a trophy award for his exceptional contribution in operationalizing the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The award given as token of appreciation for his exceptional contribution in operationalizing AfCFTA, it was learned.

According to a press release of the Ethiopian Airlines, the CEO received the award at an awards ceremony organized by the African E-Trade Group (AeTrade) and African Union Commission.

Ethiopian Airlines has reportedly been a key player in accelerating intra-African trade to bring about African regional economic integration.