City Administration Donates 18.3m Worth Food Cereals to Tigray

Addis Ababa, January 21/2021(ENA) The Addis Ababa City Administration has donated 18.3 million worth of food cereals to support the needy people in Tigray Regional State.

City Deputy Mayor, Adanech Abiebe handed over the support on Thursday to Innovation and Technology Minister, Abreham Belay in the presence of higher officials.

On the occasion, the Deputy Mayor said the assistance is aimed at quickly addressing the challenges created by the junta upon the brotherly people of Tigray.

The people of Tigray have paid sacrifice for the unity and democracy of Ethiopia, Adanech said, and reaffirmed that the City Administration will continue its support in rebuilding the region.

Ethiopians pass through hardship by supporting one another, the Deputy Mayor said, adding that the support is just a beginning and will continue in strengthened manner.

Innovation and Technology Minister Abreham Belay, who received the support representing Tigray on his part, appreciated the support.