Preparations Underway to Colorfully Celebrate Adwa Victory

Addis Ababa January 21/2021 ( ENA) Ministry of Culture and Tourism has been undertaking preparations to warmly celebrate the 125th Adwa Victory nationwide.



Culture and Tourism Minister, Hirut Kassaw said the celebration is aimed at enhancing awareness about Adwa Victory and transfer the values of the victory in safeguarding Ethiopia’s sovereignty and maintaining unity in diversity to the next generation.

She added that the event will uniquely be celebrated for one month starting from early February at federal to woreda levels all over the country through various events, including photo exhibitions, forums, concerts, and fundraising events for GERD, among others.

According to her, colorfully celebrating the day when Ethiopians defeated colonialists will promote national unity in diversity.

The victory of Adwa is an example of Ethiopian unity, national pride and symbol of freedom for all black people, the minister noted.

The national coordination committee for the event is chaired by President Sahle-Work Zewdie and the executive committee by Culture and Tourism Minister Hirut Kassaw.