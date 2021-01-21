Ethio telecom Generates Over 25 Billion Birr in Half Year

Addis Ababa January 21/2021 ( ENA) Ethio telecom has generated 25.57 billion Birr revenue in six months, achieving 95 percent of the target and 12.3 percent increase from same period last year.



Briefing journalists today, Ethio telecom CEO Frehiwot Tamru said the achievement was a result of the network optimization works carried out to enhance customer experience and satisfaction.

Mobile voice accounts to 49 percent of the total revenue, while data and Internet contributed 26 percent and value added services 11 percent.

According to her, the number of mobile voice subscribers has reached 48.9 million; data and Internet users 23.5 million and fixed line services 981,000.

The CEO stated that 80.2 million USD was generated from international business, registering 105 percent of the target and 5.9 percent increase from same period last year.

Frehiwot revealed that the number of Ethio telecom subscribers has reached 50.7 million, an increase of 11.2 percent from same period last year.

Ethio telecom population and geographic coverage has reached 95 and 85 percent, respectively, while telecom density reached 50 percent, it was learned.

As part of its corporate social responsibility, Ethio telecom has contributed over 322.3 million Birr in kind, services and cash.

COVID-19, fiber and copper vandalism, power interruption, land acquisition delay, and increasing operational costs were among the challenges Ethio telecom encountered over the past six months.