Ethiopia, Djibouti ink Joint Cargo and Freight Transportation Agreement

Addis Ababa, January 21/2021(ENA )The Ethiopian Airlines and Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority (DPFZA) have agreed on Wednesday to launch a freight transport service.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the agreement aimed to facilitate a smooth and efficient transition of goods in Africa.

The agreement also anticipates expedited Cargo and freight transportation of more than 400,000 tons of items from China to African countries via Djibouti.

If successful, the agreement will help the Ethiopian Airline double its existing cargo service, it was indicated.

Ethiopian ambassador to Djibouti Berhanu Tsegaye, the Chairman of Djibouti Ports and Free Zones Authority, Aboubaker Omar Hadi, representatives of Ethiopian and Djibouti Airlines, officials from Chinese-Merchant, and stakeholders attended the signing ceremony.