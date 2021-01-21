Road Construction Connecting Ethiopia with Asseb Port to Begin on Thursday

Addis Ababa January 21/2021 ( ENA) The construction of Melodoni-Manda-Bure road project, that connects Ethiopia with Eritrea’s port of Asseb will officially commence on Thursday, according to Ministry of Transport.



A press release issued by the ministry sated that the new road project is expected to play a crucial role in facilitating Ethiopia’s export trade as it connects the country with Asseb Port.

The road will also help resume people to people interactions of the two countries that had been disrupted for years, it added.

The construction of this 71.65 Km long road will be carried out by a foreign contractor, Shandong Liquino Group with a cost of more than 2 billion Birr allocated by the government of Ethiopia.

In related news, the 78 Km Dichoto-Galafi Junction–Elidar – Belho Cement Concrete road has been completed and will officially be inaugurated today.

The construction of the project was undertaken by Defense Construction Enterprise with more than 2.4 billion Birr cost fully covered by the Government of Ethiopia.

Due to the high temperature of weather in the area, the road is made of cement concrete to enhance the weather resistance and service life, it was learned.

Dichoto-Galafi Junction – Elidar – Belho road will enable Ethiopia to use the new Tajura port as an alternative and ease the traffic congestion at the port of Djibouti.

Senior federal and regional state officials are expected to attend the official launch and inauguration of the two projects, ministry of transport indicated.








