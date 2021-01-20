Businesspeople Actively Contributing to Dine for Nation: Resources Mobilization Committee

Addis Ababa January 20/2021(ENA) The National Resources Mobilization Committee announced that businesspeople are actively contributing to the Dine for Nation project.

The concluding dinner program will be held at the end of next week, it was learned.

Member of the National Resource Mobilization Committee led by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Coordinator of Businesspeople, Ambassador Misganu Arega told ENA that fund raising program has been underway for Koisha, Gorgera and Wenchi projects.

According to him, many are depositing 5 to 10 million Birr and take part at the dinner party to be hosted by Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed next week.

Recalling the unreserved participation of the community during the Beautifying Sheger project, Ambassador Misganu stated that contributions have been strengthened.

He said the private sector is contributing in millions for the first time, pointing out that enabling environment should however be created to further enhance the participation.

On completion, the projects are expected to attract global tourists and create jobs.

Further noting that the projects would bolster unity and help build national consensus, he urged the public to participate in all their capacity.