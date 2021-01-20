FA Spokesperson Dismisses Illusory Statement on Ethio-Sudan Border

Addis Ababa January 20/2021(ENA) The recent claim of Sudanese officials reported by the media that Ethiopia had invited them to cross over the borders and control the disputed areas is an illusory statement that has never happened, Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said.

Briefing the media today, he said Ethiopia always values the relationship with the Sudanese people and Sudan as a country. “We (therfore) regret the unfortunate incident that has happened because of Sudanese incursions into the Ethiopian territory,” the spokesperson added.

“They (the Sudanese) seized the opportunity in Ethiopia when the focus was on the northern operations to attack it. This is wrong and we are appealing to the Sudanese citizens and the Sudanese officials to go back to the status quo so that we can resume discussions about the border and overcome it,” he elaborated.

According to him, there are some confusions regarding the Sudanese incursions into Ethiopian territory. “There are some Sudanese officials who are saying Ethiopia invited them to come to its territory. This is quite funny and an illusory statement that has never happened.”

Ethiopia`s desire from Sudan was to close the border areas between the two nations, not to invade its territory since the attention of the country was on the law enforcement operation in northern Ethiopia, Dina noted.

Ethiopia has been helpful to the Sudanese people, he said, adding that the Ethiopian leadership led by PM Abiy Ahmed has been contributing toward strengthening the peaceful resolution of the conflict in the Sudanese political arena.

“Ethiopia`s contribution to Sudanese peace and security is really great; and we still value the friendship with the Sudanese people,” he reiterated.

Commenting about the trilateral negotiations, Dina said “we still believe that GERD is beneficiary to the Sudanese because it reduces sedimentation and flooding.”

The spokesperson pointed out that the recent stand reflected by the Sudanese has not been their position. He said, “We don’t see any tangible reason why they still shy on this trilateral negotiation.”