Ambassador Dinberu Laid to Rest at Kolfe Qeranio Muslim Cemetery

Addis Ababa January 20/2021(ENA) The late Ambassador Dinberu Alemu, a diplomat at Ethiopia’s Consulate in Dubai, was laid to rest at the Kolfe Qeranio Muslim cemetery in Addis Ababa today.

He passed away on Sunday January 17, 2021 in Dubai, it was learned.

SNNPR Deputy President Ristu Yirdaw, Foreign Affairs State Minister Birtukan Ayano, ambassadors and relatives of the deceased were present at Bole International Airport upon the arrival of his corpse yesterday.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs has expressed its condolences on the loss of the diplomat.