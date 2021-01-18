Ethiopians Celebrate Ketera, Eve of Epiphany

Addis Ababa, January 18/2021(ENA) Followers of Ethiopian Orthodox Church across the country today colorfully celebrated ‘Ketera’, the eve of Ethiopian Epiphany (Timket).

Ethiopia’s Timket festival, which had been inscribed by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on its list of the intangible cultural heritage in 2019, is celebrated with a variety of colorful and unique religious and cultural activities.

Particularly, followers of the religion in the capital Addis Ababa marked “Keterra” today with a colorful carnival like event that depicts the unique religious and cultural features of the country.

Christians across the city marched in procession accompanying ‘Tabots’, the replicas of the Ark of the Covenant of each church that also demonstrate the ten commandments of christianity.

The procession ended at “Janmeda” a large open place, where each replica of the Ark of the Covenant have rested and stay until the celebration of the main festivity of Ethiopian Epiphany ‘Timket’ tomorrow.

Keterra in Addis Ababa was celebrated with chanting of religious song by Sunday school choirs, beating of church drums, and other spiritual activities of priests.

The Divine Liturgy is celebrated around at evening with some parishioners staying up all night, while others go home to sleep and return around dawn for the blessing of water and the reenactment of Jesus Christ’s baptism on the main celebration day at Janmeda.

Religious fathers including Patriarch of the Ethiopian Orthodox Church, Abune Mathias and other dignitaries have attended the celebration.

Followers of other religions and several foreign tourists have also taken part in the celebration.

Pertinent institutions have been collaborating and preparing guidelines mainly for transport and hotel services complying with WHO guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last year, Forbes placed Ethiopia among the seven major prospective countries that will be tourist destinations in the post-COVID-19 world.