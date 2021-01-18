AU Permanent Representatives’ Committee to Hold 41st Ordinary Session

Addis Ababa January 18/2021 (ENA) African Union will hold its 41st Ordinary Session of the Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) from 20 to 21 January 2021 under the theme : “Arts, Culture and Heritage: Levers for Building the Africa We Want”.

The ceremony will be held virtually and will include among others, a statement by Chairperson of the Commission and by Chairperson of the Permanent Representatives’ Committee (PRC).

The PRC Session will discuss on different reports including: the activities of the PRC Sub-Committees, reports of the Specialized Technical Committees (STCs) held in the year 2020, Reports of the Commission, other AU Organs and the AU Specialized Agencies.

The Session will also consider draft agenda and draft decisions of the 38th Ordinary Session of the Executive Council and agenda of the 34th Ordinary Session of the AU Assembly, scheduled to take place 3-4 and 6-7 February, 2021 respectively.

The Permanent Representatives Committee (PRC) comprises Permanent Representatives to the Union and other plenipotentiaries of Member States.

It conducts the day-to-day business of the African Union on behalf of the Assembly and Executive Council.