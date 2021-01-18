PM Abiy Extends Epiphany Best Wishes to Ethiopian Christians

Addis Ababa, January 18/2021(ENA)Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has extended best wishes of Epiphany /Timket/ celebration to the Ethiopian Christians.

Ethiopian epiphany locally called ‘Timket’ is a unique religious festival celebrated across all over Ethiopia to commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ by John the Baptist in the River of Jordan.

In his message today Abiy said “ When we observe the baptism of Jesus Christ, we must remember that Humility and Change are the core values of the celebration.”

Human beings in several incidents of their history were destroyed by water which is very essential for their existence, the PM noted, however, he added that Jesus Christ had changed the distractive and evil history of this very water to a divine and blessed deeds by using the water from the River of Jordan.

“We must draw a great lesson from this since there are several things that have been deliberately implemented to destroy our nation. There are a number of destructive instruments put in place with a view just to exterminate each other and create division among our people which are also supported by laws, institutions and systems,” he pointed out.

Noting that humanbeing’s evil deeds are the ones that had turned these laws, practices, and institutions into weapons of mass destruction, Abiy underlined on the need to transform those destructive devices to an instrument that would enable our nation protect public safety, national unity, and human rights so as to eventually realize the prosperous Ethiopia.

The premier affirmed that though Ethiopia is going through a bit of a difficult time now, all these existing challengers will be defeated “if we all are ready for the change”.

The PM finally, urged the people to give due attention to the needy and efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 during the celebration of Timket.