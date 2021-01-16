Orthodox Church Urges All to Exercise Caution in Preventing COVID-19 on Epiphany

Addis Ababa January 16/2021 (ENA) The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church (EOC) has called on the faithful and those who attend the eve of Ethiopian Epiphany and Epiphany celebrations to exercise caution to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church followers celebrate the eve of Ethiopian Epiphany and Epiphany every year through religious and cultural outdoor events.

In Addis Ababa, the event take place at Jan Meda where tourists and diplomats also come to enjoy the colorful celebration that has been inscribed by UNESCO as an intangible world cultural heritage in 2019.

Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church Patriarch Special Office and Foreign Affairs Head, His Holiness Dr. Abune Aregawi told ENA that preparations are well underway to celebrate the events that take place this coming Monday and Tuesday.

He advised all those who gather to celebrate the days and rejoice to take precautionary measures that prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

According to him, monasteries and churches across the nation have finalized preparations fro the celebration.

The church is also working in collaboration with Addis Ababa Police Commission to ensure peaceful celebrations of the eve and Epiphany.