Japan-Korea-Ethiopia Friendship Association Holds Concert in Tokyo

Addis Ababa January 16/2021 (ENA) The newly established Japan-Korea-Ethiopia Friendship Association held a concert in Tokyo, Japan, with the view to strengthening the people-to-people relationship among the countries.

Speaking at the concert which took place on January 14, 2021, Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Japan, Kassa Teklebirhan said the formation of the association would strengthen the people-to-people relation among the three countries and expressed the embassy’s readiness to work together with the association to achieve this goal.

According to a statement from the Ethiopian Embassy in Tokyo, he also called on members of the association to visit Ethiopia and explore the vast tourism and investment potentials of the country.

The association donated on the occasion 10,000 masks to help the efforts in preventing the spread of COVID-19 in Ethiopia.

In addition, the attendants of the event were briefed about tourist sites and cultural heritages of Ethiopia and about the massive investment opportunities in the country.

Ethiopian traditional coffee ceremony was shown on the event and participants entertained with Ethiopian cultural dance.

Japanese and Korean musicians and performers also held concert which was attended by more than 100 members and invited guests.

The founders of the Japan-Korea-Ethiopia Friendship Association are Japanese and South Koreans who are friends of Ethiopia and Ethiopians living in Tokyo.