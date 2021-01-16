Lawyers Association Provides Inputs for 10 Years Attorney General Strategic Plan

Addis Ababa January 16/2021 (ENA) At the conclusion of its half-day meeting today, the Ethiopian Lawyers Association has forwarded recommendations that it believes would further develop the Ten Years Strategic Plan of the Federal Attorney General.

The association appreciated the strategic plan as progressive and helpful to inculcate legal issues as well as to ensure rule of law in the country.

The Ethiopian Lawyers Association recommended that the strategic plan needs deep strategic analysis of current issues that are challenging the prevalence of rule of law in the country.

Ethnic federalism and constitutional legitimacy have to be put as challenges in the strategic plan to ensure justice in the country, it stressed.

The association also suggested that accountability be proportionally increased with the empowerment of the prosecutor as there is increased investigative and prosectorial power.

Attorney General Advisor, Tilahun Worku commended the Ethiopian Lawyers Association for its contribution in further developing the strategic plan.

He noted that developing the strategic plan through the participation of stakeholders enables to build a country where justice, law and order flourishes.