Ethiopia’s Ambassador Holds Talks with Russia’s Africa Department Deputy Director

Addis Ababa January 16/2021 (ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Russia, Alemayehu Tegenu has conferred with Russia’s Deputy Director of Africa Department Todua Georgiy Vladimirovich.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, their discussion mainly focused on the current situation in Ethiopia and the bilateral relations between the two countries.

On the occasion, the ambassador told the deputy director that the law enforcement operation in northern Ethiopia has been successfully completed.

He further explained the efforts underway to bring the TPLF junta members to justice, deliver humanitarian assistance, restore the destroyed infrastructures by the junta, rehabilitate citizens.

Ambassador Alemayehu noted that the regional interim administration has been reorganizing the government structure at all levels and holding public discussions to maintain peace and stability in Tigray Region.

In the meantime, rebuilding infrastructures and restoring telecom, electricity, banking, transportation and other public services have been well underway as daily activities are being returned to normalcy.

Deputy Director of Africa Department Todua G. Vladimirovich said interference in the law enforcement operation in Tigray Region is not needed as it is the country’s internal affairs.

He also expressed his hope that the border dispute between Ethiopia and Sudan will be solved through diplomacy.