Addis Ababa, January 15/2021(ENA) Some twenty TPLF group members, including Sebhat Nega and Abay Woldu, have appeared at the Federal First Instance Court today.

Police prosecutor said the suspects carried out attacks on members of the National Defense Force and also committed other heinous crimes.

Accordingly, police asked the court to grant 14 days to investigate the suspects.

The Federal First Instance Court Arada Bench has granted 14 days for the police to finalize its investigations.