Many Militants Killed in Metekel Zone: Task Force

January 15/2021( ENA) Many militants, who massacred innocent civilians in Metekel Zone of Benishangul-Gumuz Regional State, have been killed, according to the task force established by the federal government.

Member of the task force, Brigadier-General Alemayehu Wolde told ENA that many militants were killed and some have surrendered during the offensive.

Hunting down of fighters that escaped is underway, he added.

He stated that members of the evil groups operating in 17 kebeles of Metkel Zone had been completely eliminated.

Brigadier-General Alemayehu recalled the killing of 74 civilians two days ago by the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) Shene and TPLF messenger militants in the zone.

According to him, security forces and the public have been operating in collaboration to route out the bandits.

As a result, many armed members of the groups were eliminated.

Curfew has been imposed in all woredas and kebeles of Metekel Zone in order to bring about peace and destroy the evil forces from the ares, it was learned.