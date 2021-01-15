Regional, City Administrators Discuss Election Plans, Set Direction

Addis Ababa, January 15/2021(ENA) Regional and city administrations have held discussion about their election plans, security concerns and solutions at the Office of the Prime Minister today.



The task force established at national level had set direction for regions to prepare security plan by identifying their problems in order to ensure peace and security during the 6th general election, it was learned.

Detailed plans prepared by the regions were accordingly reviewed and additional directions given today.

The discussion focused on identifying issues that threaten the security of the election and making the necessary preparations with regard to security and law enforcement.

From among the regional states and city administrations which presented security plans, Addis Ababa, Amhara, Oromia, and Harari came up with better plans that took the objective reality into account.

National Security Adviser of the Prime Minister, Gedu Andargachew said efforts should be intensified to ensure that the election is conducted free from security problems.

Each region and city administration must identify problems with appropriate emphasis on peace and security, he underlined.

In this regard, he noted that a detailed plan is prepared by taking into consideration the participant bodies in the election.

National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) Chairwoman, Birtukan Mideksa said the plan has identified the weaknesses and strengthens of all regions and assessed the concrete and objective conditions.

She noted that the regional states and city administrations should make the election peaceful according to the plan and urged them to quickly fill the gaps observed.