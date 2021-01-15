Hyperscale Data Center Operator Breaks Ground in Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, January 15/2021(ENA) The data center operator, wingu.africa, announced that it has broken ground to establish carrier-neutral, data and cloud services provider in the ICT Park in Addis Ababa.



The operator stated that it has close to 10 years experience of developing and operating data centers in Africa, and an international track record with many of the leading global telecom companies as customers. first truly carrier and cloud neutral data center group

The group developed, owns and operates the multi-award-winning Djibouti Data Center.

The new Addis Ababa hyperscale facility located inside the Ethio ICT Park will complement the group’s success in delivering excellence, benefitting customers and the dynamic young population of Ethiopia along with a second planned facility in Adama, according to a press release of the company.

The Addis Ababa facility will enable wingu.africa to deliver flexible solutions to businesses requiring secure and fortified server hosting for their critical services and operators.

Co-founder and CEO of the operator, Anthony Voscarides said “Ethiopia represents a natural extension of our group’s existing facilities, and we are delighted to be the first to break ground with a plan to launch commercial services later this year.”

“We are delighted to be part of Ethiopia’s ICT development with our new Hyperscale Data Centres,” he added.

According to the CEO, the center is committed to provide a safe, secure and stable platform for the growing business community, including young, ambitious and visionary entrepreneurs in Ethiopia.

It is further committed to develop the ICT sector and support various social initiatives and programs that contribute to positive changes in communities.