Ethiopia’s Ambassador Hirut Confers with European Parliament Member Zacharopoulou

Addis Ababa, January 15/2021(ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg and EU institutions, Hirut Zemene virtually conferred with Chrysoula Zacharopoulou, Vice-Chair of the Development Committee and the Delegation to the ACP-EU Joint Parliamentary Assembly at the European Parliament yesterday.

They exchanged view on national and regional issues of mutual interest.

Hirut briefed Chrysoula Zacharopoulou about the measures taken to restore law and order in Tigray Region and provision of humanitarian assistance to those affected during the law enforcement operation.

She also explained the preparations underway to hold the upcoming regional and national elections and the overall reform programs the Government of Ethiopia has been undertaking.

Recalling her visit to Ethiopia on February 2020, Chrysoula Zacharopoulou on her part reiterated the need for sustaining the democratic reform and stability in Ethiopia.

The two sides further agreed to hold frequent exchanges of views on issues of mutual interest.