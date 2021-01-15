Ambassador, Minister Agree to Promote Bilateral, Regional Economic Cooperation

Addis Ababa, January 15/2021(ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Israel, Reta Alemu, had fruitful discussion with Israel’s Minister for Regional Cooperation Ofir Akunis, according to Ethiopia’s Embassy in Israel.

Reaffirming their commitment to further strengthen the historical relations between Ethiopia and Israel, the ambassador and the minister have agreed to work together to promote bilateral and regional economic cooperation for mutual benefit.

During the discussion, the ambassador explained the constructive role Ethiopia has continued to play to promote regional and continental economic cooperation and partnership in the spirit of mutual respect and dialogue.

Israel Regional Cooperation Minister Akunis on his part acknowledged the huge potential of Ethiopia for bilateral and regional economic cooperation.