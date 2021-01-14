Minister Discusses Investment with Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board

Addis Ababa January 14/2021 (ENA) Trade and Industry Minister Melaku Alebel held a virtual discussion with the Turkish Foreign Economic Relations Board (DEIK) with the view to enhancing the economic engagement of the two countries.

Members of the Ethio-Turkey business council and Turkish investors engaged in various sectors took part in the discussion held yesterday, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

During the discussion, the trade and industry minister underscored Ethiopia’s interest to further strengthen economic ties with Turkey.

Melaku also affirmed the government’s commitment towards attracting Foreign Direct Investment, providing wide-ranging incentive packages for investments in priority areas, expanding industrial parks, and pushing the Homegrown Economic Reform to register better results.

He further explained the enormous opportunities created by the newly revised investment proclamation for foreign investors, calling on Turkish businesspeople to make Ethiopia their first choice for overseas investment.

The Consul General of Ethiopia in Istanbul, Wondimu Gezahegn also urged Turkish investors to seize existing investment opportunities in Ethiopia.