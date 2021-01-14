President Holds Talks with Austrian Foreign Minister

Addis Ababa January 14/2021 (ENA) President Sahlework Zewde held talks with Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg on various issues, including bilateral ties.



President Sahlework briefed Schallenberg about the law enforcement operation in Tigray Regional State.

She added that the government is now focusing on reconciliation and reconstruction.

Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg said his country gives due attention to the long-standing bilateral relationship with Ethiopia that dates back to 1993.

Austria is ready to support in providing training to mediators and reconciliation, it was learned.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg is expected to visit Asayta refugee camp in Afar Regional State.