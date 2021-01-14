Gov’t Revising Pastoralist Policy Based on Problems of Beneficiaries, Indigenous Knowledge

Addis Ababa January 14/2021 (ENA) Pastoralists in Ethiopia can benefit from the sector by implementing policies formulated based on the problems of pastoralists and indigenous knowledge, according to experts in the sector.

The remark was made at Addis Weg discussion forum held today at the Office of the Prime Minister under the topic “Lowland Pastoralists Development Journey.”

Experts and other stakeholders working in pastoral areas took part in the forum and discussed about the results of the development policies implemented in the areas and the gaps encountered in the sector.

During the discussion, Pastoralist Affairs expert Hanni Hassan said pastoralists live on 60 percent of Ethiopia’s total area.

However, she stated that the previous policy regarding pastoralists has not changed the livelihood of the pasoralists as it was commanding and top to bottom.

Because of this, Ethiopia was unable to get the economic benefits it could have earned from pastoralists areas, she underlined.

Quiet big resource has therefore flown out of the country as most pastoralists live in border areas, she pointed out.

Somali Regional State Irrigation and Basin Development Bureau Head, Abdurahman Eid said on his part that over the past 15 years benefits of pastoralists were measured by the number of pastoralists settled in villages.

Recalling that the previous Agriculture and Rural Development Policy required coordination of many institutions and could not bring about the desired change as institutions did not integrate their efforts, he added.

Currently, there is a better coordination and adequate attention has been given to pastoralists, according to the head.

Agriculture State Minister, Mandefro Nigusse announced that prominent experts in the sector are revising a policy that would be implemented in pastoral areas.

Stakeholders from region to kebele have also been taking part in the revision.

According to the state minister, the revised policy will provide loan and insurance for pastoralists and farmers and plans to establish agricultural bank.

Participants raised issues that need to be addressed in the sector, particularly the establishment of a financial system that provides more access for pastoralists.