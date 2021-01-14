Ethiopia, Austria to Strengthen Bilateral and Regional Ties

Addis Ababa January 14/2021 (ENA) The foreign ministers of Ethiopia and Austria have reiterated their commitment to strengthening bilateral and regional cooperation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Dina Mufti said.

Briefing the media today, after the meeting of Deputy PM and Foreign Affairs Minister, Demeke Mekonen, and his Austrian counterpart, Alexander Schallenberg in Addis Ababa, the spokesperson said bilateral and regional issues were at the center of the talking points.

The two sides have accordingly held talks about the need to strengthen energy and agriculture sectors which were among the cooperation areas that have been witnessed between the countries, it was learned.

The ministers further discussed about the recent law enforcement operation in Tigray, the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, and the border dispute between Ethiopia and Sudan alongside other bilateral issues.

Deputy PM and Foreign Affairs Minister Demeke briefed his counterpart that the law enforcement operation in the northern part of Ethiopia was successfully completed and rehabilitation activities have been well underway.

He noted that the humanitarian provision for the needy people in Tigray has also been facilitated in collaboration with all relief organizations.

Regarding the Ethio-Sudan border dispute, Demeke reaffirmed that Ethiopia still prioritizes amicable solutions to resolve the situation with neighboring Sudan.

He pointed out that Ethiopia`s stand with regard to the GERD talks is clear, which is fair and reasonable utilization of Nile or Abay River.

Austrian FM Schallenberg said his country values the strong role of Ethiopia in the stability of the region and its crucial role in Africa.

Schallenberg affirmed that Austria is ready to share its ample experience in capacity building as the visit targeted to strengthen the existing inclusive cooperation.