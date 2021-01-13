Aksum, Adwa Towns in Tigray Region Could Get Electricity Soon: Ethiopian Electric Power

January 13/2021(ENA) Efforts are being exerted to restore electricity in Aksum and Adwa towns of Tigray Regional State, according to Ethiopian Electric Power.



Ethiopian Electric Power Communication Director, Moges Mekonen told ENA that high voltage power transmission lines connecting major towns in the region were destroyed by the TPLF junta before they fled.

The high voltage power transmission lines connecting Alemata through Ashegoda to Mekele, and Tekeze to Mekele and other parts of the country were severely damaged.

“Heavy power lines in various parts of the region have been deliberately destroyed,” the director said, adding that transmission lines in most places have been broken.

“They are broken up so that they cannot be repaired quickly and easily. These destructions have completely disrupted electricity supply,” he noted

According to him, it would take some time to restore power to some areas although maximum efforts have been exerted to provide electricity.

Ethiopian Electric Power and Ethiopian Electric Utility are jointly undertaking activities to restore the lines, it was learned.

Most of the towns in East Tigray, especially Alamata, Mehoni and Mekelle, have been receiving electricity, Moges disclosed.

“Extensive repairing activities have been carried out in West Tigray, including Aksum, Adwa, Shire, and Shraro towns. The repair work might be completed within a few days and Adwa and Aksum areas will get electricity.”