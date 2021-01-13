Former PM Hailemariam Meets President Salva Kiir

Addis Ababa January 13/2021 (ENA) Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia and the Special Envoy of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, Hailemariam Dessalegn has conferred with South Sedan’s President, Salva Kiir Mayardit.

The meeting discussed the political situation of Ethiopia and how to integrate the joint developmental projects between South Sudan and Ethiopia, according to office of the President Office of South Sudan.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, Beatrice Khamisa Wani said, Hailemariam briefed President Salva Kiir about what is happening in Ethiopia stating that, calm has returned to Ethiopia.

Beatrice Khamisa said, President Salva Kiir has assigned the Ministers of Presidential Affairs, Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and the Governor of Jonglei State to work with Horn of Africa Cooperation to look at some of the protocols to revive the joint integrated developmental projects between South Sudan and Ethiopia.

This is the time to look at development since the country has attained peace and Stability, he added.

In his remarks, Hailemariam committed himself to work closely with the leadership to bring Horn of Africa community together to integrate the economy, infrastructure and trade, as well as investment.

He also assured President Salva Kiir of his commitment to strengthen the bilateral relations between South Sudan and Ethiopia.

In addition, former prime minister commended President Salva Kiir for his strategic leadership to bring back stability to South Sudan.