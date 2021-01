Addis Ababa January 13/2021 (ENA) President Sahle-Work Zewde has appointed five ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary, and one ambassador today.



According to the Office of the President, the five newly appointed ambassadors extraordinary and plenipotentiary are Demitu Hambisa Bonsa, General Adam Mohammed, Lencho Ayele Bati, Hadera Abera Admasu, Nebil Mahadi Abdullahi, and Melaku Legesse Admasu.

Eshete Woldeyes is appointed amabassador.