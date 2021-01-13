Addis Ababa Launches Six-month Long COVID-19 Prevention Campaign

Addis Ababa January 13/2021 (ENA) The City Administration of Addis Ababa today launched a six-month long campaign to enhance the prevention measures of COVID-19 pandemic.



Some 128, 000 people in Ethiopia have been infected with Coronavirus out of which 56 percent are reported in the capital Addis Ababa.

The campaign launched under the theme “Wear Mask to Get Service!” aims at enhancing health procedures that have been put in place to curb the spread of the pandemic in the city.

During the launching ceremony, Health Minister, Lia Tadesse said reinstating resident’s prudent actions, that has been dwindling after the state of emergency was lifted, is one of the core objectives of the campaign.

It also focuses on the implementation of various preventive mechanisms including distancing and wearing of masks by the people to contain the spread of the pandemic in the city, she added.

The minister further called on public and private institutions to participate in the campaign by providing water and soap outside of their gates as they used to do during the state of emergency.

According to Addis Ababa City Health Bureau Head, Dr. Yohanes Chala over 2000 people have died due to the virus across the country.

The widely observed negligence among the people has been the key challenges in the effort to prevent the spread of the pandemic, he added.

The head also indicated that the magnitude residents’ prudence to tackle the pandemic has been declining to 54 percent from 75 percent which was observed during the state of emergency.