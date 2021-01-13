Austrian FM to Arrive in Addis Ababa Tomorrow

Addis Ababa January 13/2021 (ENA) Austrian Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg will arrive in Addis Ababa for an official visit tomorrow.



During his visit to Ethiopia, the Austrian Foreign Minister is expected to meet with Deputy PM and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonen and other high-level government officials.

The bilateral relations between the two countries are friendly and have been further strengthened by the visit of Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz’s visit to Ethiopia in December 2018, the first visit of an Austrian head of government since 1905, as well as the participation of President Sahle-Work Zewde at the High Level EU-Africa Forum in Vienna in December 2018.

Austria and Ethiopia share a common interest and commitment to multilateralism, especially in areas of UN peace keeping and as host countries of international and regional organizations, according to Austria’s Embassy in Ethiopia.

It is to be recalled that the organization “Menschen für Menschen” founded by Karl Heinz Böhm in 1981 has been active in 19 project regions across Ethiopia. It is by far the largest and most important Austrian NGO in the region.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between Austria and Ethiopia goes back to 21 March 1905.