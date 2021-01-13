Trans Ethiopia Representative Receives Keys of 179 Trucks Illegally Parked in Djibouti

Addis Ababa January 13/2021 (ENA) The new representative of Trans Ethiopia PLC, one of the sister companies of Endowment for the Rehabilitation of Tigray (EFFORT), has received keys of 179 trucks that were parked illegally in Djibouti, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.



A few days before the TPLF junta attacked the Northern Command of Ethiopian National Defense Force, the former management of Trans Ethiopia Transport Company, under the guise of loading cargo from Djibouti’s ports, brought about 179 trucks to Djibouti and parked them.

Ministry of Interior of Djibouti handed over keys of the trucks to the new representatives of the company on Monday.

It is to be recalled that the Federal High Court of Ethiopia had ordered repatriation of the trucks in Djibouti on suspicion of Trans Ethiopia financing terrorism, money laundering, treason, and armed robbery.

In accordance with the order of the court and in collaboration with the relevant bodies of Djibouti, the Government of Djibouti received the keys from the drivers.

With the exception of the 14 drivers who are currently willing to return home, the remaining drivers are in a refugee camp in Djibouti, it was disclosed.

Ethiopian Embassy in Djibouti, in collaboration with the relevant government bodies, mainly the Ministry of Transport, the Attorney General and the Federal Police, has been working hard to get the vehicles back to work.