Agency to Prepare Diaspora Strategy Based on Study by Universities

Addis Ababa January 13/2021 (ENA) A study that helps to prepare a diaspora strategy after assessing the status of investment by the Ethiopian Diaspora will start this week, according to Ethiopian Diaspora Agency.



Ethiopian Diaspora Agency Director-General, Selamawit Dawit disclosed at a workshop today that the agency will sign Memoranda of Understanding with Hawassa, Jigjiga, Jimma and Wollo universities tomorrow.

The study would help to assess the status of diaspora investment participation and prepare a diaspora strategy, she added.

According to her, the overall participation of the diaspora has increased in many ways after the reform.

The study could serve as academic input to revise the eight-year old policy, craft strategy and other relevant working laws, it was learned.

Representatives from the four universities have shared their study, institutional readiness, and experiences with regard to the participation of the diaspora in different investment areas and the obstacles to fully operate.