Electoral Board Organizes Training for UN Voluntaries

Addis Ababa January 13/2021 (ENA) The National Electoral Board of Ethiopia (NEBE) is conducting training for the United Nations (UN) voluntaries recruited to support regional branch offices of the board.

The two-day training organized in collaboration with the UN Volunteers targets to enable the regional offices more efficient and modernize their performances, according to the Board.

Opening the training on Tuesday, NEBE Chairperson, Birtukan Mideksa said well qualified experts are crucial to realizing strong institutions that could facilitate the process of effective elections.

In this regard, the training will have a critical role in the effort to make sure that all votes of the community matter on the up-coming national election, she stated.

Credibility could be achieved not only by neutrality but also by creating institutional capacity; the chair added commending the supports being rendered by the UN Development Program to enhance the capacity of the board.

Volunteerism coordinator at the UN Development Program, Selamawit Tsige said on her part that the main objective of the training is to promote volunteerism in the country as it is vital to enhance development including good governance and democracy.

Topics being discussed in the training include the Board’s electoral timetable and its implementation process, civics and voters’ education, election and gender, candidates’ registration process, election campaign, polling stations and counting system, and IT, according to the Board.