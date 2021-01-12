Ethiopian Ambassador, Belgian Import-Export Agency Representative Discuss Cooperation

Addis Ababa January 12/2013 (ENA) Ethiopia’s Ambassador to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the EU institutions, Hirut Zemene held a discussion about business opportunities in Ethiopia on Monday with Delattere Dominique, Head of Africa and the Middle East Wallonia Import-Export Agency (AWEX).

The two sides exchanged views on areas of cooperation that the embassy and the agency could work on for mutual benefits.

According to Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Hirut explained strategic and priority areas for investment in Ethiopia that could be of interest to investors in the Wallonia region of Belgium.

The two sides agreed to explore areas of cooperation in joint promotion events as well as helping Wallonian companies to get pertinent information about opportunities for investment in Ethiopia.

AWEX is studying possibilities of organizing an investment mission to Ethiopia, as the COVID-19 situation permits, in the second half of 2021.