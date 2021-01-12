Peace Minister, Swedish Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Issues

Addis Ababa January 12/2021 (ENA) Peace Minister Muferihat Kamil received today the Swedish Ambassador to Ethiopia, Hans Henrik Lundquist, at her office where they discussed bilateral relations.

The minister commended the Government of Sweden for its long-term support in terms of education, women and children as well as the country’s general reform efforts.

Ambassador Lundquist on his part assured continued support of his country towards Ethiopia’s reform efforts.

He also expressed concern over the ongoing conflict in the northern part of the country.

Muferihat explained that the government is working to bring lasting peace and stability to the area, and added that disinformation has been spread about the actual situation on the ground.

The two sides ended the meeting by pledging to further strengthen the bilateral ties between Ethiopia and Sweden.