State Minister Reaffirms Readiness of Gov’t, Private Sector to Enhance Ethiopia’s Coffee Trade

Addis Ababa, January 12/2021( ENA) Foreign Affairs State Minister, Tsion Teklu reaffirmed readiness of the government and private sector to enhance coffee trade between the Ethiopian companies and their counterparts.



The state minister made the remark on Monday at a webinar that brought several European and Ethiopian companies together to discuss on Ethiopia’s coffee trade.

Delivering her keynote speech the state minister highlighted the premium qualities of the Ethiopian coffee, its socio-economic importance, and share of the Ethiopian coffee by destination.

And she reaffirmed the readiness of the government of Ethiopia and that of the Ethiopian private sector to do their level best to enhance coffee trade between the Ethiopian companies and their counterparts.

Ambassador Henok Teferra on his part underscored the need to directly link exporters and importers of coffee, as the bulk of the trade currently takes place through intermediaries.

Henok also highlighted the need for intensifying the promotion of Ethiopian coffee in the destination markets.

He further assured the participants of the Embassy’s firm commitment to support the business community in their efforts to bolster coffee trade with their counterparts every step of the way.

According to ministry of foreign affairs, over 53 participants drawn from the key actors in the coffee sector attended the meeting which was organized by Ethiopian Mission in France in collaboration with stakeholders with a view to promote Ethiopia’s coffee.

On the Ethiopian side, representatives of companies engaged in the Export of coffee, the Ethiopian Coffee Exporters Association, the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs attended the event.

The French, Spanish, and Portuguese coffee importers and roasters, including Collectif Café, have also attended the meeting.

At the occasion, representatives of the Ethiopian Coffee and Tea Authority, the Ethiopian Coffee Exporters Associations, and the selected companies engaged in the coffee export have tabled presentations.