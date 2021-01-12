Ethiopian, Sudanese Ambassadors in Qatar Hold Discussion

Addis Ababa, January 12/2021( ENA) Ethiopian ambassador to Qatar Samia Zekaria held a discussion on Monday with Sudanese ambassador to the State of Qatar Abd Al Rahim Al Siddig Mohammed on bilateral issues.



Their discussion covered the law enforcement operation in Tigray, the border dispute, the negotiations over the GERD, and joint efforts to cement ties, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Regarding the border dispute between the two countries, Ambassador Abd Al Rahim said the issue has been a lingering one that could get a peaceful resolution.

The ambassadors highlighted that dialogue would solve the GERD and other issues without any interference based on the principle of ‘African solution to African problems’.

The two have noted that Ethiopia and Sudan have always been together in times of crisis and vowed to strengthen ties by organizing public forums and encouraging people-to-people engagements.