PM Office Appreciates 7th Round ‘Dine for Ethiopia’ Depositors

Addis Ababa, January 12/2021( ENA) Office of the Prime Minister has extended its appreciation to the 7th round of “Dine for Ethiopia” depositors who have sent in their deposit slips.



The Office disclosed today on its official face-book that several public institutions, government and private business organizations have contributed some 595 million Birr in the 7th round of ‘Dine for Ethiopia’.

Accordingly, Ethio-Telecom and MOSHE and the community have sent deposit slips of 350 million birr and 130 million birr respectively, while Ministry of Transport and its accountable organizations has contributed 35 million birr for the projects.

On other hand, Ethiopian Shipping and Logistics 30 million birr, Midroc Investment Group 40 million birr, D.H. Geda Trade and Industry and Berhanena Selam Printing each of them has contributed five million Birr, according to Office of the PM.

“We encourage all other participating entities to email their deposit slips for Birr 5 million and Birr 10 million to dineforethiopia@pmo.gov.et.” the Office urged.