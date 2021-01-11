Captured TPLF Junta Leaders Arrive in Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa January 11/2021 (ENA) The captured Tigray Regional State Former President, Abay Woldu, Vice President, Abrham Tekeste and other TPLF junta leaders arrived in Addis Ababa today.



The Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), Federal Police and National Intelligence and Security Service joint force has been continuing its operation to hunt down and bring to justice the TPLF cliques who had attacked the ENDF Northern Command with a view to disintegrate the country, it was learned.

It is to be recalled that ENDF announced on Sunday Abay Woldu, and other eight members of the junta leadership had been captured.

Along with Woldu and Abreham, Regional Audit Office Head, Dr. Redai Berhe, Former Head of Regional Statistics Agency, Dr. Mulugeta Yirga, Former Head of Religious Affairs, Okubay Berhe, Former Chief Administrator’s Office, Peace and Security Head, Getachew Teferi, Former Regional Social Affairs Head, Kiros Hagos have arrived in Addis Ababa today.