High-level Workshop on Environmental Diplomacy Kicks off

Addis Ababa January 11/2021 (ENA) A high-level online workshop on environmental diplomacy, encompassing a number of Ethiopian ambassadors and diplomats, kicked off on Monday, according to Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The four-day workshop will cover the basics in climate change science and Climate Diplomacy, international climate change policy frameworks and negotiations, including international considerations for climate change decision-making.

In delivering opening remarks, State Minister of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Redwan Hussien said the workshop demonstrates Ethiopia’s unwavering determination to be at the forefront of climate change issues in the international arena.

Noting the recurrent drought, flooding, and locust invasions in the Horn of Africa, Ambassador Redwan said, it is vital that we give due attention to climate diplomacy to enhance support to mitigation and adaptation interventions at the grassroots level.

The Ethiopian Foreign Service Training Institute and the United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) co-organized the workshop.