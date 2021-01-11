Over 9 Mn Birr Raised to Support IDPs in Metekel

Addis Ababa January 11/2021 (ENA) More than 9 million Birr has been collected to support the Internally Displaced People (IDPs) due to the recent security problem in Metekel Zone, according to Benishangul Gumuz Regional state.

The Regional Fund Raising Committee Chairman, Babeker Khalifa said the committee has collected more than 9 million Birr over the last one week from various parts of the region, including Assosa town and Metekel zone.

According to him, government employees in the region have donated their one month salary while several public institutions extended financial assistances amounting 20,000 – 800,000 Birr each.

The chairman further pointed out that the swift response by the people of the region affirms the feasibility of the plan to raise 50 million Birr within 15 days to help the displaced.

Federal offices and non-governmental organizations have so far provided food, clothing and household items that worth some 31 million birr to the displaced, he added.

Efforts are being made to deliver support to the IDPs as much as possible he said, adding that discussions with investors engaged in agricultural and mining sectors in the region would begin soon to raise additional fund.

Harvesting crops covered in farmlands of the displaced will also begin soon in collaboration with the zonal command post, the chairman stated.

A survey aimed at rehabilitating the displaced will be commenced soon in six centers where the displaced are currently sheltered including Bulun, Debati, Chagni and Wombera, he added.

More than 100,000 people were displaced in Metekel Zone due to the recent security problem in the area.