Djibouti Honors General Brhanu Jula with the Prestigious Accolade

Addis Ababa January 10/2021 (ENA) The Chief of Staff of the Ethiopian National Defense Force (ENDF), General Brhanu Jula has been honored with Djibouti’s highest military honor of the country.

Attending the award ceremony in Djibouti, Head of Peacekeeping Center, Lieutenant General Desta Abiche told ENA that the award that honored to General Brhanu is the highest of the country and it was recognized by the Djibouti President, Ismaïl Omar Guelleh.

The award is in recognition of General Brhanu’s leadership quality and his enormous contribution to well execute the heroic achievement of the defense forces in reversing the recent threats that have been faced Ethiopia and the region.

Presenting the prestigious award, Chief of Staff of Djibouti Defense Forces, General Zakaria Sheikh Ibrahim praised the leadership quality of General Brhanu Jula in revoking the murky situation which could dismantle Ethiopia and the region in general.

General Zakaria affirmed that the long-standing and historic relations between Ethiopia and Djibouti will be strengthening in the years to come.

Receiving the award, General Brhanu Jula appreciated the government and the people of Djibouti on behalf of the Ethiopian National Defense Forces (ENDF) and the people of Ethiopia.